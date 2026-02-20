‘Morning Joe’ Says Republicans Are Embarrassed by Trump’s Affordability Tour: ‘Cringing’ | Video

The “Morning Joe” panel weighed in on Donald Trump’s ongoing “affordability tour,” saying the president is embarrassing the Republican party as he continues to downplay one of Americans’ major concerns — the cost of living.

“You could almost sense Republicans across Washington cringing when Donald Trump once against goes out on an affordability tour to prove that he gets it, that he can connect with working Americans who are suffering from this affordability crisis, who can’t pay for their healthcare, who can’t pay for their rent, who can’t afford to even buy new homes,” “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said during the MS NOW segment on Friday.

The journalist’s remarks come as Trump carries on with his midterm campaign, attempting to defend his economic record, which could negatively influence who voters at the polls.

During his tour stop in Georgia on Thursday, Trump asserted that he’s “won” affordability.

“Without tariffs, this country would be in such trouble right now,” Trump claimed. “I have to listen to the ‘fake news’ talking about affordability. Affordability. Do you notice? What word have you not heard over the last two weeks? Affordability … I’ve won. I’ve won affordability. I had to go out and talk about it.”

Scarborough slammed the president for going rogue without the GOP’s consideration or approval.

“And Donald Trump said, ‘Affordability, it’s a hoax. I’ve already beaten it. Mission accomplished,’” Scarborough added. “Once again, doing exactly the opposite of what the White House wanted him to do.”

Jumping in, journalist and national affairs analyst for NBC News and MSNBC John Heilemann added that Republicans are literally begging him to stop the antics.

“Joe, to your points, every Republican who’s running for re-election in the House, in the Senate, anyone who has to stand before voters in November, every time the president goes out on one of these trips, they’re just praying, ‘Please, dear God.’”

