‘Morning Joe’: Mika Brzezinski Slams JD Vance, Asks Why ‘Sensitive’ ICE Agent Was Even on Duty | Video

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski slammed Vice President JD Vance on Friday after he defended the ICE agent who killed a woman in Minneapolis this week as being “sensitive,” questioning why the officer remained on duty.

Vance attacked media outlets on Thursday during a White House press briefing for framing the incident as one where a law enforcement officer killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, and said the ICE agent had previously been “dragged by a car” during an incident last summer. “So you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile?” Vance asked the press corps.

Brzezinski criticized Vance for acting as a “media analyst” and said his remarks raised more questions about why the agent, identified by the Minnesota Star Tribune as Jonathan Ross, continued working after the initial incident.

“If this guy is so sensitive and the victim of a trauma, what’s he doing out in the field? It’s just a question,” Brzezinski said. “Yeah, I don’t understand what’s going on here. He’s been through an incredible trauma. He’s injured in that trauma. He’s out in the field. And that’s the explanation? He’s trigger-happy because he’s traumatized?”

Brzezinski said Vance used the podium to “say things he just doesn’t know anything about at all, and also to malign the victim” after he said Good’s death was “a tragedy of her own making.” Turning to her “Morning Joe” panel of reporter David Rohde and former homeland security secretary Jeh Johnson, she also accused the Trump administration of trying to spin the incident in their favor.

“It’s really tough to hear administration officials saying what they’re saying at this time,” she said. “In part, it’s to create a reaction, I guess, but also to sway public opinion about ICE.”