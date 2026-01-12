‘Morning Joe’: Scarborough Stuns Brzezinski by Quoting ICE Body Cam Footage After Fatal Shooting | Video

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday repeated the explicit language used on-camera by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent last week after they killed Renee Nicole Good, referencing the remark as he railed against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s initial characterization of the victim’s actions as an “act of domestic terrorism.”

Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski pointed to the Trump administration’s repeated condemnations of Good, 37, on Monday as they watched body cam footage from the ICE agent who killed her. The video, released by the partisan outlet Alpha News on Friday, showed Good telling the agent that she was “not mad at you” and that everything was “fine” in the minutes before she was killed.

The comments came after a CNN interview on Sunday wherein Noem, when asked why she didn’t wait for an investigation before deploying the “domestic terrorism” remark, claimed that “everything that I’ve said has been proven to be factual, and the truth.”

Instead of jumping to defend the agent, Scarborough said, the administration should have come out and said “this guy screwed up” and proceeded with a thorough investigation.

“I know this is hard for people in the White House to understand — that would actually make people trust you more,” the MS NOW host said. “That you are an honest and fair broker, instead of lying immediately, talking about snow banks, talking about people trapped, talking about domestic terrorists, for this 37-year-old woman who’s being conciliatory until she drew her last breath.”

Play video

“And then was called an ‘effing B’ after he shot her,” Brzezinski said, referring to a comment made by a male voice in the body-cam footage that appeared to describe Good as a “f–king bitch.”

“After he killed her, after he killed her, he’s then calling her a f–king b-tch” Scarborough said, to which Brzezinski responded: “OK, wow.”

“That’s what he said!” Scarborough shot back. “After he murdered, after he — I take that back, after he killed her, after he killed her. That’s what he called her.”