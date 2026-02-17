MS NOW Sets Crooked Media Podcast Compilation Show

MS NOW and Crooked Media struck a new deal this week, which will bring Crooked’s audio content to TV in a compilation show.

With moments from podcasts including “Pod Save America,” “Runaway Country with Alex Wagner,” “Lovett or Leave It,” “Offline with Jon Favreau” and more, “Crooked on MS NOW” will be a weekly compilation show covering the news of the week. The show will begin on Feb. 28, with analysis of the State of the Union, and then air weekly every Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

MS NOW currently hosts 20 original podcasts and 22 showcasts, including two from host Rachel Maddow. In 2025, “Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra” received an Edward R. Murrow Award and the network launched “MS NOW Presents: Clock It” and “Rachel Maddow Presents: Burn Order” at the end of the year.

According to MS NOW, Crooked Media’s current podcast lineup notches more than 30 million monthly downloads, led by the flagship “Pod Save America” podcast reaching more than one million people per episode.

Recent guests across Crooked programming include former President Barack Obama, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Chris Murphy, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, former FTC Commissioner Lina Khan, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Jane Fonda, Chrissy Teigen and more.

The partnership with MS NOW marks the latest in Crooked’s expansion, after launching its first-ever Crooked Con in 2025. In total, Crooked has earned more than 80 awards and nominations, from the Webbys and Tribeca Honors to a Peabody Award nomination.

“Crooked on MS NOW” is also touted as Versant’s continued effort to offer more original programming and content.