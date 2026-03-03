News Corp, Meta Strike AI Content Licensing Deal

News Corp, the parent company of news outlets like the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, has become the latest media company to strike an AI content licensing deal with Meta.

The three-year deal would allow Meta to use News Corp’s U.S. and U.K. content to train its AI models while allowing Meta users to access News Corp’s content through their use of the service. It follows a five-year deal News Corp struck with OpenAI in 2024 reportedly worth more than $250 million over the agreement’s term.

Spokespeople for Meta and News Corp confirmed the multi-year deal but would not share financial specifics. The deal could see the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company pay up to $50 million a year for the content, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

A News Corp spokesperson did not respond to an immediate request for comment. Aside from the Journal and the Post, News Corp owns the financial journal Barron‘s, the Times of London, the Sun and the book publisher HarperCollins.

News Corp CEO Robert Thomson alluded to an upcoming deal during his appearance at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, saying people didn’t “have too long to wait” for details on the deal.

Thomson, a longtime critic of AI companies that rely on third-party content, said he expected the value of the company’s assets to increase over time as multiple sectors seek out reliable data to boost their products.

“The data and the information and the news that they input has to be reliable, and it’s hard to beat the Times of London or the Australian or Dow Jones, obviously, as an input,” Thomson said, later adding: “I think you will actually see a dramatic change in the appreciation of the value of our assets over time, simply because more and more people will be coming to us in the financial sector, in energy, in rural, services in general use, in business generally — related services, because they’ve come up with an idea for a product, they want a reliable base of data.”