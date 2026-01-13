Trump Tells Tony Dokoupil He Will Take ‘Very Strong Action’ if Iran Starts Hanging Protestors | Video

Donald Trump assured CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil Tuesday that he will take “very strong action” against Iran if the regime starts hanging protestors.

In a preview clip of Tuesday’s “CBS Evening News” interview with the president in Detroit, Trump explained that, if Iran moves forward with reported hangings of protesters demonstrating against their government amid a worsening economic crisis, he would not hesitate to act in a way that would “not work out good” for the country.

“I haven’t heard about the hangings but if they hang them you’re going to see some things that – I don’t know where you come from or what your thought process is – but you’ll perhaps be very happy,” Trump said. “We will take very strong action if they do such a thing. We will take very strong action.”

EXCLUSIVE: In an interview with @TonyDokoupil, President Trump says the U.S. will take “very strong action” in Iran if the regime starts hanging protesters. "We don't want to see what's happening in Iran happen," he said. "It's not gonna work out good."



Watch more tonight on the… pic.twitter.com/0q1pu791dt — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) January 13, 2026

He continued when pressed on what the endgame for action would be: “The endgame is to win. I like winning. … We don’t want to see what’s happening in Iran happen. If they want to have protests that’s one thing, when they start killing thousands of people, and now you’re telling me about hanging, we’ll see how that works out for them. It’s not going to work out good.”

Dokoupil’s questioning came after Trump took to social media to continue urging Iranian protestors to stand up to their government. On Tuesday morning, he even posted that the names of the “killers and abusers” should be saved to “pay a big price.”

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers,” Trump wrote. “They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!”

This is not the first time Trump voiced support of the Iranian protestors online. Over the weekend, he posted about the events and hinted then that the U.S. could step in to help. The post was later amplified by Pete Hegseth.

“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before,” Trump wrote on the platform. “The USA stands ready to help!!!”

Trump’s full conversation with Dokoupil airs Tuesday night on CBS News at 6:30 p.m. ET. Along with the protests, the interview will also cover the economy and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who announced on Sunday he was under federal investigation.