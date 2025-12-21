’60 Minutes’ Pulls Segment on Trump Deportees Sent to El Salvador Megaprison 2 Hours Before Airtime

“60 Minutes” abruptly dropped a segment about Trump deportees sent to a megaprison in El Salvador Sunday — two hours before it was set to air.

“For those tracking Trump’s views on the Netflix-Paramount war: ’60 Minutes’ will have a segment on Sunday interviewing deportees who were sent by the Trump administration to prison in El Salvador, describing “brutal and torturous conditions,” New York Times journalist Michael M. Grynhaum originally wrote on X December 19.

“Update: ’60 Minutes’ just yanked this segment two hours before it was supposed to air,” he added December 20.

TheWrap has reached out to CBS for comment.

CBS also announced the episode on the Terrorism Confinement Center — also known as CECOT or Terrorism Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo — will air at a later date.

“The broadcast lineup for tonight’s edition of 60 Minutes has been updated. Our report ‘Inside CECOT’ will air in a future broadcast,” CBS said in a statement per The Daily Beast.

The description for the pulled episode, “Inside CECOT,” reads, “Earlier this year, the Trump administration deported hundreds of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador, a country most had no ties to, claiming they were terrorists. This move sparked an ongoing legal battle, and nine months later the U.S. government still has not released the names of all those deported and placed in CECOT, one of El Salvador’s harshest prisons. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi speaks with some of the now released deportees, who describe the brutal and torturous conditions they endured inside CECOT. Oriana Zill de Granados is the producer.”

