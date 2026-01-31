AOC, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and More Respond to Latest Epstein Files Release: ‘We Need Them All’

The release of three million more pages of documents pertaining to the Epstein files prompted a variety of reactions from political leaders, Elon Musk, and victims of Epstein and his associates. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cautioned supporters the release “is a minority of the files” and insisted, “We need them all.”

Even with everything in this Epstein drop, remember: this is a minority of the files.



This is STILL just what they were *willing* to release – in violation of the law, which requires release of all files.



Pam Bondi’s DOJ is still hiding most of them. We need them all. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 31, 2026

“Even with everything in this Epstein drop, remember: this is a minority of the files,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote Saturday on X. “This is STILL just what they were *willing* to release – in violation of the law, which requires release of all files. Pam Bondi’s DOJ is still hiding most of them. We need them all.”

No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened.



I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his “Lolita Express”, but was well aware that some email… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

Musk, who has been accused of Epstein associations, defended himself on the same platform. “No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened,” he insisted.

“I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express’, but was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name.”

“I don’t care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls,” he concluded.

So it turns out the two heroes of the MAGA movement, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, are both mentioned *a lot* in the latest Epstein files release. Lots of back and forth between Epstein and Musk on email.



Poor MAGA. Poor QAnon.



But, oh, the hypocrisy. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 31, 2026

Journalist Mehdi Hasan cast suspicion on Musk’s inclusion in the the newest release.

“So it turns out the two heroes of the MAGA movement, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, are both mentioned *a lot* in the latest Epstein files release. Lots of back and forth between Epstein and Musk on email,” he wrote via X. “Poor MAGA. Poor QAnon. But, oh, the hypocrisy.”

Bill Gates has been included in the latest release round-up amid allegations he received antibiotics to treat an STI. Gates denied such reports.

A July 2013 email from Epstein with the subject “Bill” reads: “To add insult to the injury you then subsequently with tears in your eyes, implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis.”

A Gates spokeperson insisted, “These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false. The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.”

Per The Sunday Times, the emails appeared to be addressed to Boris Nikolic, who previously worked as an advisor to Bill Gates and Melinda French when the pair were married.

California’s Representative Ro Khanna assured supporters he would continue to push for the release of more than 300 alleged victims.

“I will be reviewing closely to see if they released what I’ve been pushing for: the F.B.I. 302 victim interview statements, a draft indictment and prosecution memorandum prepared during the 2007 Florida investigation, and hundreds of thousands of emails and files from Epstein’s computers,” the New York Times reported Khanna said.

A group of survivors as well as family members of the late Virginia Giuffre issued their own statement about the release.

“This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors. Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected,” the group insisted. “That is outrageous. As survivors, we should never be the ones named, scrutinized, and retraumatized while Epstein’s enablers continue to benefit from secrecy. This is a betrayal of the very people this process is supposed to serve.”