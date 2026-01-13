AOC Says She ‘Absolutely’ Believes Trump Has Committed Impeachable Offenses: ‘Without a Shadow of a Doubt’ | Video

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed in on the possibility of Donald Trump facing impeachment in his second term, noting that she believes the president has “absolutely” committed impeachable offenses.

The congresswoman from New York touched on the issue while speaking with reporters in Washington D.C. Monday evening, where she was asked for her stance on the issue following controversial moves from the White House, including this month’s military action in Venezuela.

“Personally, I think the criminality of what we’ve been seeing from this administration is quite clear,” she said. “The hard part about impeachment is what in the litany of illegal actions have been taken do you actually draft articles on.”

When asked point-blank if she felt if Trump had committed impeachable acts, AOC responded, “Absolutely. Absolutely. Without a shadow of a doubt. Starting from the very beginning with the seizure of funds that are mandated to go out.”

She added: “I think that line has been crossed — and the question is about the rest of the country.”

Despite her strong stance, AOC danced around saying whether she hoped her peers were more proactive in discussing impeachment, especially as midterm elections loomed.

“Two things can be true at the same time. I think that accountability needs to be a core part of our governance,” Ocasio-Cortez noted. “I’ve personally never run to represent my district on grounds of impeachment or not … My community wants to hear about raising the minimum wage, expanding unions, strengthening healthcare. I think it’s important that we have an affirmative positive vision for the country.”

That being said, AOC defended that they shouldn’t “shy away from what needs to be done.”

Reporter: Do you think the president has committed impeachable offenses?



AOC: Absolutely pic.twitter.com/KxCEhIDdL2 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 13, 2026

Watch her comments above.

Trump was notably impeached twice during his first term in office. He was first impeached in 2020 on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges. He then faced impeachment again in 2021 on an incitement of insurrection charge following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. However, both times, the president was acquitted on all counts by the Senate.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.