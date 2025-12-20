Department of Justice Accused of Removing Trump Photos From Epstein Files Release

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has been accused of removing and redacting pages from the Epstein files, including photos and texts involving Donald Trump, after they were first released yesterday.

A portion of the files were released Friday, a month after President Donald Trump ordered their release following a bipartisan push in Congress. The Dec. 19 release was immediately met with criticism and questions, several of which were asked on social media. “It appears as though these photos have now been taken down from the Department of Justice’s website,” wrote journalist Aaron Parnas on X Saturday in reference to photos that were initially shared that show Trump’s image in an album inside a desk drawer.

“This is what Susie Wiles meant when she said Trump and Epstein were ‘young, single playboys together,’” Sen. Chuck Schumer said in response to Parnas’ tweet. “And if they’re taking this down, just imagine how much more they’re trying to hide… This could be one of the biggest cover ups in American history.”

The DOJ released additional batches of files and photos Saturday.

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam accused the DOJ of violating the law by releasing only part of the files. “They are absolutely in violation of the law. They just admitted they were in violation of the law,” he told CNN Friday. “The law says they needed to release everything by today, not starting today, not part of it today, all of it by today.”

“And let’s be clear, there’s no excuse for this,” he emphasized.

This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release.@AGPamBondi is this true? What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public. pic.twitter.com/3wYZAl2dse — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 20, 2025

“This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release,” the account for Oversight Dems tweeted. “@AGPamBondi is this true? What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”

The same photo removal was cited by Meidas Touch. “WOW: The DOJ has DELETED an image from its release of the Epstein files that shows photos of Donald Trump in what appears to be Epstein’s desk drawer,” the account wrote. “Yesterday, we noted that this image — file 468 — likely slipped through the cracks while officials were attempting to hide materials pertaining to Trump. Now, it’s gone.”

The DOJ denied allegations Friday that any redactions were made on behalf of politicians involved. “The Justice Department is not redacting the names of any politicians,” the department shared on X. “As @DAGToddBlanche made clear: ‘The only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law — full stop. Consistent with the statute and applicable laws, we are not redacting the names of individuals or politicians unless they are a victim.’”

The DOJ did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.