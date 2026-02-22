Donald Trump Demands Netflix Fire Susan Rice From Board or ‘Pay the Consequences’

President Trump demanded that Netflix to fire board member Susan Rice, escalating a political dispute Saturday after the former U.S. ambassador and national security adviser warned that corporations could face consequences if Democrats return to power.

Trump made the demand in a post on his Truth Social platform, attacking Rice personally and urging the streaming giant to remove her from its board.

“Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences,” the president wrote, adding that Rice had “no talent or skills” and questioning how much she was being paid.

“HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK,” he continued. “How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

A Netflix spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The remarks followed comments Rice made earlier this week on a podcast hosted by former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara. Rice criticized what she described as short-term self-interest by corporations, law firms and media companies that she said had accommodated Trump.

“It is not going to end well for them,” Rice said, arguing that companies that “take a knee to Trump” may eventually face backlash. She said there was likely to be “a swing in the other direction” politically and warned that companies could be “held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box.”

Rice added that Democrats would not simply forgive corporations they believe abandoned principles or skirted laws if they regain power.

“If these corporations think that Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules … I think they got another thing coming,” she said. “We are not going to play by the old set of rules when these guys are playing by a different set of rules.”

Trump’s post linked to commentary from conservative activist Laura Loomer, who has repeatedly criticized Netflix and other companies over cultural and political issues. Loomer and other MAGA-aligned figures have also attacked Netflix over its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros., citing the company’s past ties to former President Obama.

Trump has publicly praised Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in the past and has met with him multiple times, including at the White House in November. Sarandos testified earlier this month before a Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, where lawmakers questioned him about the competitive impact of the proposed deal as well as broader cultural issues raised by Republicans.