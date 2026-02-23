Gavin Newsom clapped back at Fox News’ Sean Hannity after the TV presenter seemingly suggested that remarks the California governor made during a speaking event in Atlanta were racially charged.

“You didn’t give a s—t about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations s—tholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?” Newsom said Monday in a tweeted response to Hannity, referring to when Hannity downplayed President Trump calling Haiti and African nations “s—thole” countries.

He added: “Spare me your f—king outrage, Sean.”

Newsom gave Hannity a piece of his mind after the political commentator suggestd remarks Newsom made – during his Sunday appearance with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the Rialto Center for the Arts in Atlanta as part of his promotional book tour for his memoir “Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery” – were racist.

At the time, Dickens asked Newsom what he’d like readers to know more about him, specifically as it relates to him overcoming various struggles, including being dyslexic and growing up as the child of a single working mother.

“It’s a story about resilience, redemption. It’s a story about humility and grace. I think it’s a very human story,” Newsom said about the experiences he wrote about for the book. “I’m not trying to be someone I’m not; I can’t do that anymore. I tried that for a long time, and I wasn’t happy … It’s all out there. I just wanted to put it all out there.”

He continued: “I’m not trying to impressa you. I’m just trying to impress upon you. I’m like you. I’m no better than you. I’m a 960 SAT guy. And I’m not trying to offend anyone, trying to act all there if you got 940. But, literally, a 960 SAT guy. You’ve never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech. Maybe the wrong business to get into.

Hannity snipped a portion of Newsom’s comments and posted it to X, writing, “Gavin Newsom thinks a 960 SAT Makes Him ‘Like’ Black Americans. Let That Sink In.”

.@GavinNewsom Thinks a 960 SAT Makes Him 'Like' Black Americans. Let That Sink In. pic.twitter.com/6tOo7L3fqr — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) February 23, 2026

While Atlanta is a city populated by mostly Black citizens, the white community is the second largest. There were no details about the racial demographics of the audience members at the speaking event.