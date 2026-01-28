Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tim Walz, Jacob Frey and More Condemn Town Hall Attack Against Ilhan Omar

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jacob Frey and other politicians took to social media Tuesday evening after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) faced off against an agitator at a town hall.

In a statement released on X, Rep. Omar’s office confirmed that, during the congresswoman’s town hall in North Minneapolis, “an agitator tried to attack [her] by spraying an unknown substance with a syringe.”

They added: “Security and the Minneapolis Police Department quickly apprehended the individual. He is now in custody. The Congresswoman is okay. She continued with her town hall because she doesn’t let bullies win.”

Omar expressed a similar sentiment on X after the incident, writing, “I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win.”

She also noted that she’s “grateful” for her “incredible constituents,” who rallied behind her, adding, “Minnesota strong.”

While Omar appeared unbothered by the incident, her Washington D.C. peers flocked to social media to condemn the attack, with some calling out President Donald Trump for stoking political tension.

Following the incident, AOC posted on X, “It is not a coincidence that after days of President Trump and VP Vance putting Rep. Omar in their crosshairs with slanderous public attacks, she gets assaulted at her town hall. Thank God she is okay. If they want leaders to take down the temp, they need to look in the mirror.”

Not only did Minnesota Governor Tim Walz share that he was glad to learn Omar was safe, he also said that their state had been “shattered by political violence in the last year.”

He went on, “The cruel, inflammatory, dehumanizing rhetoric by our nation’s leaders needs to stop immediately.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) also chimed in on the attack, noting that she was “deeply disturbed” by it.

She added: “Regardless of how vehemently I disagree with her rhetoric – and I do – no elected official should face physical attacks. This is not who we are.”

Minneapolis Jacob Frey expressed his gratitude to Minneapolis Police Department for responding quickly to the situation, but shared that “this kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our city.”

He also wrote, “Unacceptable. Violence and intimidation have no place in Minneapolis. We can disagree without putting people at risk.”

Just spoke with Congresswoman Omar and I am glad she is safe. Threats, physical attacks and intimidation have no place in our democracy. https://t.co/PsG33TIgMs — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 28, 2026

I'm relieved Ilhan is okay. She has a spine of steel and will not be intimidated or silenced. She's got more courage in her pinky than the man who attacked her or, for that matter, the man in the White House who appears obsessed with her have in their entire bodies. https://t.co/NGfYNNya2P — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) January 28, 2026

We see you and support you, @IlhanMN. You and your community have endured so much, continuing to stand strong, fighting forward. It’s leaders like you, sis, who set the bar on what true leadership looks like. Hands off Ilhan. https://t.co/kMeIq2gD03 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 28, 2026

I hope people realize the courageous, brave Congresswoman we have in my sister @IlhanMN.



She is unflappable & DOES NOT FLINCH despite the daily threats & vitriol incited by the occupant of the White House.



And as always, she carries on in defense of her community & our country. https://t.co/XpMve2CiSR — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 28, 2026

I’m relieved Ilhan is okay and the guy who did this is in police custody.



Notice how Ilhan stood up and basically said “No, I'm not done yet. I'm not going to let this guy scare me away from doing this town hall.”



That's what service and patriotism looks like. https://t.co/UR1ukWjmWS — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) January 28, 2026

I am disgusted and outraged by the attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar tonight while she was doing her job and meeting with constituents.



Let’s be clear: nonstop hate and dangerous rhetoric from Trump and his allies has fueled this type of violence.



I stand with Rep. Omar. I stand with… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) January 28, 2026

No one tells Ilhan Omar where to stand. https://t.co/TXBRsMEDRA — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) January 28, 2026

I’m glad that Congresswoman Omar is safe.



Our state has been shattered by political violence in the last year. The cruel, inflammatory, dehumanizing rhetoric by our nation’s leaders needs to stop immediately. https://t.co/Vy0ploiN3r — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 28, 2026

This is just horrific and so scary. I hope Congresswoman Omar is alright.



The extreme rise in political threats and violence in this country should alarm and appall every single American citizen. Also, where the hell is her security at this townhall? https://t.co/aDEDHIACTI — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 28, 2026

A terrifying moment. I’m so thankful @IlhanMN is safe. There is no place for threats and violence like this in our politics. If you know Ilhan, you know her courage. She will not back down. https://t.co/vLLUwx8y9F — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) January 28, 2026

Unacceptable. Violence and intimidation have no place in Minneapolis. We can disagree without putting people at risk. I’m relieved Rep. @Ilhan Omar is okay and appreciate MPD for responding quickly. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our city. https://t.co/dfhkgEiMlY — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 28, 2026

It is not a coincidence that after days of President Trump and VP Vance putting Rep. Omar in their crosshairs with slanderous public attacks, she gets assaulted at her town hall.



Thank God she is okay.



If they want leaders to take down the temp, they need to look in the mirror. https://t.co/riTbMBf1ka — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2026