Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tim Walz, Jacob Frey and More Condemn Town Hall Attack Against Ilhan Omar

“I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work,” the Minnesota congresswoman adds

AOC, Ilhan Omar, Jacob Frey
(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jacob Frey and other politicians took to social media Tuesday evening after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) faced off against an agitator at a town hall.

In a statement released on X, Rep. Omar’s office confirmed that, during the congresswoman’s town hall in North Minneapolis, “an agitator tried to attack [her] by spraying an unknown substance with a syringe.”

They added: “Security and the Minneapolis Police Department quickly apprehended the individual. He is now in custody. The Congresswoman is okay. She continued with her town hall because she doesn’t let bullies win.”

Omar expressed a similar sentiment on X after the incident, writing, “I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win.”

She also noted that she’s “grateful” for her “incredible constituents,” who rallied behind her, adding, “Minnesota strong.”

While Omar appeared unbothered by the incident, her Washington D.C. peers flocked to social media to condemn the attack, with some calling out President Donald Trump for stoking political tension.

Following the incident, AOC posted on X, “It is not a coincidence that after days of President Trump and VP Vance putting Rep. Omar in their crosshairs with slanderous public attacks, she gets assaulted at her town hall. Thank God she is okay. If they want leaders to take down the temp, they need to look in the mirror.”

Not only did Minnesota Governor Tim Walz share that he was glad to learn Omar was safe, he also said that their state had been “shattered by political violence in the last year.”

He went on, “The cruel, inflammatory, dehumanizing rhetoric by our nation’s leaders needs to stop immediately.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) also chimed in on the attack, noting that she was “deeply disturbed” by it.

She added: “Regardless of how vehemently I disagree with her rhetoric – and I do – no elected official should face physical attacks. This is not who we are.”

Minneapolis Jacob Frey expressed his gratitude to Minneapolis Police Department for responding quickly to the situation, but shared that “this kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our city.”

He also wrote, “Unacceptable. Violence and intimidation have no place in Minneapolis. We can disagree without putting people at risk.”

