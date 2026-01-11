Iranian Filmmakers Warn of Deadly Crackdown as Protests Spark Blackout: ‘Silence Will Have Regretful Consequences’

“It Was Just an Accident” director Jafar Panahi and “There Is No Evil” director Mohammad Rasoulof foresee escalated violence from the Islamic Republic

Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulo
LOCARNO, SWITZERLAND – AUGUST 15: Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof attend the 'Un Simple Accient' red carpet during the 78th Locarno Film Festival on August 15, 2025 in Locarno, Switzerland. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)

As millions of Iranians took to the streets in the latest wave of violent nationwide protests this week, two of Iran’s most acclaimed filmmakers issued a stark warning over a renewed and dangerous crackdown by the Islamic Republic.

Iran faces renewed instability marked by mass demonstrations, widespread arrests and reports of lethal force by security services that have resulted in more than 500 deaths so far, according to the Associated Press.

In a joint letter obtained by TheWrap, “It Was Just an Accident” director Jafar Panahi and “There Is No Evil” director Mohammad Rasoulof said authorities have moved to isolate the country by cutting internet access, mobile service and landlines — measures that rights groups warn often precede the harshest phases of repression.

Panahi – sentenced in Iran to one year in absentia last month – and Rasoulof, who is living in exile in Europe, said they feared for the safety of fellow citizens, family members and colleagues left defenseless under the blackout. Their appeal echoes longstanding concerns from activists who argue that global silence during previous crackdowns enabled abuses to unfold unseen.

The full text of the filmmakers’ letter is published below:

In recent days, following the presence of millions of Iranians in the streets protesting against the Islamic Republic, the government has once again resorted to its most blatant tools of repression.

On the one hand, the Iranian regime has cut off communication routes inside the country — the internet, mobile phones, and landlines — severing people’s ability to communicate with one another; and on the other hand, it has completely blocked all means of contact with the outside world.

Experience has shown that resorting to such measures is intended to conceal the violence inflicted during the suppression of protests.

We are deeply concerned for the lives of our fellow citizens, our families, and our colleagues and friends who, under these circumstances, have been left defenseless.

We call on the international community, human rights organizations, and the independent media to immediately find ways to facilitate access to vital information in Iran by enabling communication platforms, and monitor what is happening in Iran.

History bears witness that silence today will have regretful consequences in the future.

Jafar Panahi
Mohamed Rasoulof

Jafar Panahi (Getty Images)
Read Next
'It Was Just an Accident' Filmmaker Jafar Panahi Sentenced to One Year in Prison in Absentia in Iran

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

Comments