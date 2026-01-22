Jane Fonda Warns Colbert ‘Lines Are Being Crossed’ by Trump Administration: ‘Enough Is Enough’ | Video

Two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday night to discuss the importance of communal resistance to the Trump administration, warning: “Lines are being crossed.”

“They are shooting people,” Fonda said, referencing the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis this month. “All kinds of really, really bad things are happening, and it’s not a question of Right or Left. I don’t care what party you belong to. It’s a question of right or wrong.” The actress and activist went on to warn CBS viewers that America has never seen a presidential administration like this one before.

“Authoritarianism has made its way into every single nook and cranny of our government,” Fonda explained. “I think lines are being crossed, and it’s enough. We’ve had enough. We are the Land of the Brave. Our loved ones fought and many died for these freedoms. We can’t allow them to be taken away from us because, if we let them go, they won’t be there later when we need them back.”

“We pay their salaries. We should be in charge,” she added. “This is what we have to do. We have to not be alone. We have to work with other people in solidarity. We have to build community.”

Fonda was also there to promote the Committee for the First Amendment, which she helped relaunch in October of last year. The organization was originally created in the 1940s by multiple Hollywood stars, including Fonda’s father Henry, as a way to protest the actions of Senator Joseph McCarthy and the House of Un-American Activities Committee. “They hunted down people that they suspected were anti-American,” Fonda noted.

“Of course, they always start with the universities, the educational system and artists, because we get into people’s heads. We can affect how people think. We can model courage. They didn’t like that,” the actress explained. “So they put people in prison and destroyed careers.” She additionally shared that, since the Committee for the First Amendment’s relaunch last year, its membership has grown to 3,000.

“Any government is held up by pillars of support. The government or the regime is only as strong as the pillars of support. We want to remove the entertainment committee as a pillar of support,” Fonda remarked. “Let’s show that we really are the Land of the Free. We are the majority. Tyrants are never as strong as we think they are, and people are way stronger than we think they are. Our power as people can make a difference.”

“You have churches. You have garden clubs. Whatever groups that you are part of, help them get organized,” the star further urged. “Help them learn in advance what to do when they come for you — and they will, believe me. Unless we stop this. Enough is enough. We have to get organized.”