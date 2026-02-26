JB Pritzker Calls for Accountability After Cousin Thomas’ Epstein Files Controversy | Video

Illinois governor JB Pritzker issued a call for accountability for those associated with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after his cousin, Thomas Pritzker, appeared in files released by the DOJ.

“Look, I’ve said from the beginning that anyone that’s done something wrong needs to be held accountable,” the politician said on “All In With Chris Hayes” Wednesday evening. “And I really mean anyone. Now, I’m not close to my cousin, but I can tell you that it’s very important that people be held to pay the price for whatever it is that they may have done.”

JB went on “All In With Chris Hayes” to speak with the MS NOW pundit in the wake of Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Hayes soon turned the conversation, however, to the governor’s cousin, who stepped down from the Hyatt board — where he served as executive chairman for more than 20 years — in mid-February after details of his affiliation with Epstein became public.

“You are from one of the, I would say, most storied families in America, particularly in American business, which comes with its own kind of, I think, privileges and burdens,” Hayes said before pointing to Thomas’ associations with the sex trafficker. You can watch the full video below.

The Epstein documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice showed a longtime correspondence between Thomas and Epstein, including invitations to various meet-ups and events.

“I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner,” Thomas said in a statement at the time. “I condemn the actions and the harm caused by Epstein and [Ghislaine] Maxwell and I feel deep sorrow for the pain they inflicted on their victims.”

JB pointed to the fact that there are individuals who appeared in the released Epstein correspondence who “just sent a few emails or whatever and had nothing to do with any of the wrongdoing.” He then went on to call for “complete transparency” with everyone who had any associations with Epstein or Maxwell, so they can then “sift through who’s actually doing something wrong.”

“There’s a whole lot of people that have seemingly done something wrong,” JB continued. “Once again, they are the ones who should be answering.”