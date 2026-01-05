JD Vance Asks Media to Refrain From Sharing Photos After Attempted Break-In at Ohio Home

Vice President JD Vance asked media outlets on Monday not to share photos of his Cincinnati home after an attacker allegedly broke some of its windows, saying he wanted to shield his children from “the realities of this life of public service.“

Vance confirmed he wasn’t home during the overnight attack. Police arrested William DeFoor, 26, on Monday in connection with the incident, according to WLWT. The Secret Service told TheWrap that a person was allegedly “causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President.”

The attack happened shortly after midnight, a spokesperson said. The agency is currently coordinating with Cincinnati police and the local U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“I appreciate everyone’s well wishes about the attack at our home,” Vance wrote in an X post on Monday. “As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly.”

Some local media outlets included photos of the home with holes in its windows, which Vance asked reporters to refrain from doing as the investigation continued.

“One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service,” he said. “In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows.”

The incident is the latest in a string of alleged acts of political violence, including assassination attempts on President Donald Trump during his 2024 campaign, arson at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s home last year, the killing of a state lawmaker in Minnesota and the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.