Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Tucker Carlson Run for President in 2028 After Trump Criticism

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested on Thursday that Tucker Carlson run for president after President Donald Trump claimed the former Fox News host “lost his way” over his criticism of the U.S. operation in Iran.

“I SUPPORT TUCKER,” Greene wrote on X. “Trump doesn’t even know what MAGA is anymore and turned it into MIGA. Trump is not America First, he’s donor first. Tucker would beat Trump if he ran for President and Trump tried to violate the constitution and tried to run again for a third term.”

The comments from the former Trump friend-turned-enemy came after Trump told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl that Carlson, who has called the U.S attack on Iran “absolutely disgusting and evil,” did not represent the MAGA movement.

“He’s not MAGA,” Trump told Karl. “MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”

The two have had a friendly relationship despite their differences on U.S. intervention in the Middle East. Carlson met with Trump in three separate Oval Office visits to lobby against military action over concerns that U.S. soldiers would be put in harm’s way and the implication the U.S. was following Israel’s demands, according to the New York Times.

Carlson did not respond to an immediate request for comment on Greene’s suggestion, though he has said before he had “zero ambition“ to seek political power. He told Status on Thursday that “there are times I get annoyed with Trump, right now definitely included … but I’ll always love him no matter what he says about me.”

Trump has tried to downplay conservative outrage over his decision to join Israel in striking Iran, telling reporter Rachael Bade on Monday that Carlson and podcaster Megyn Kelly’s criticism also didn’t reflect the MAGA movement.

“MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two,” Trump said.