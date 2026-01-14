Matt Damon Condemns Lack of Training Within ICE After ‘Incredibly Alarming’ Killing of Renee Good | Video

Matt Damon condemned ICE’s “lack of training” in the wake of the Renee Good shooting in Minneapolis.

While at the premiere for his new Netflix movie “The Rip,” Damon sported a “Be Good” pin to protest the shooting that took place in Minnesota on Jan. 7. The actor told AP that he hoped conversations about what kind of country Americans wanted to live in started happening as a result of the attack.

“Yeah, I mean, I think that that incident was incredibly alarming,” Damon said. “I think a lot of people are on edge and worried about this and paying very close attention and really worried about this type of behavior out in our streets and the lack of training that we’re reading about and hearing about with some of these people who are going out there.”

Matt Damon on wearing a "Be Good" protest pin to "The Rip" premiere in tribute to Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis.#MattDamon pic.twitter.com/1mRkjkfcRN — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 14, 2026

He added: “Clearly, you know, I’ve heard from a lot of friends in law enforcement that that was not the way they would have handled the situation. I think as concerned citizens, we need to be talking about this and talking about what kind of country we want to live in.”

Good was shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross last week. Cellphone footage captured by Ross revealed new angles of the incident. The Trump administration continues to say that Good attempted to run Ross over with her car while driving away while most others watching the video agree she was just driving away.

After a back-and-forth with Ross, where she even tells him “I’m not mad at you,” Good is shown backing up, turning her wheel to right — as if to pull around Ross — and driving forward before Ross yells in surprise and fires his gun three times. He’s heard calling Good a “f—king bitch” right before her car crashes into parked vehicles.

Damon echoed his sentiment more than once on “The Rip” carpet. He also spoke to USA Today about his hopes that the shooting would raise awareness to what is happening in the country.

“I think like millions of people around the country, we’re really concerned with what’s going on,” Damon said. “And I think it’s about raising awareness about what’s happening in our cities and on our streets and hopefully will promote a larger discussion about this.”