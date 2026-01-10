A Nobel Peace Prize cannot be “revoked, shared, or transferred” to someone else, the Nobel Prize Committee announced Friday. The statement was an apparent response to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado’s desire to share her own Peace Prize with Donald Trump.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee and the Norwegian Nobel Institute receive a number of requests for comments regarding the permanence of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s status,” the Committee explained. “The facts are clear and well established. Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time.”

Machado told Fox News host Sean Hannity Monday that she felt Trump deserves the award after the arrest of Nicolás Maduro.

“Let me be very clear, as soon as I learned that we had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, I dedicated [it] to President Trump,” she said. “Because I believed that he deserved it. And a lot of people, most people, said it was impossible to achieve what he has just done on Saturday, Jan. 3. I believed he deserved it in October, imagine now.”

She continued, “I think he has proven to the world what he means. I mean, Jan. 3 will go down in history as the day justice defeated tyranny. It’s a milestone. And it’s not only huge for the Venezuelan people and our future, I think it’s a huge step for humanity, for freedom and human dignity.”

Machado, who said she has not spoken to Trump since October, also noted the people of Venezuela are “grateful” for his help.

“I do want to say today, on behalf of the Venezuelan people, how grateful we are for his courageous vision, the historical actions he has taken against this narco-terrorist regime, to start dismantling this structure and bringing Maduro to justice,” she added. “Which means that 30 million Venezuelans are now closer to freedom, but also, that United States of America is a safer country nowadays.”

Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Machado was one of Maduro’s most outspoken opponents in Venezuela. She has not returned to the country since leaving to accept the prize last year.