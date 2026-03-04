Pete Hegseth Accuses Media of Playing Up US Casualties in Iran War to Make Trump ‘Look Bad’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth kicked off his press conference on Wednesday by accusing mainstream media outlets — or rather, “fake news” — of focusing on war casualties to disparage President Donald Trump.

“When a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it’s front page news,” Hegseth said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I get it. The press only wants to make the president look bad, but try for once to report the reality.”

Hegseth’s press conference, alongside Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine, was his second appearance before the media this week to discuss the U.S.’ operation in Iran. His combative tone reflects the Defense Department’s frosty relationship with mainstream media outlets, dozens of which gave up their press credentials in October rather than sign on to new restrictions.

Hegseth: "This is what the fake news misses. We've taken control of Iran's airspace and waterways without boots on the ground. But when a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it's front page news. I get it — the press only wants to make the president look bad, but try… pic.twitter.com/vpW6z85ZPz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2026

Shortly after Hegseth’s scolding, Caine revealed the names with “profound sadness and gratitude” of four of the six soldiers who died during the U.S. attack: Capt. Cody Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, Sgt. Declan Coady. The four worked with the U.S. Army Reserves’ 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa.

“To the families of our fallen, we grieve with you today,” Caine said.

Hegseth on Wednesday described the operation in Iran as one “never meant to be a fair fight,” designed “to unleash American power, not shackle it.”

“We are punching them while they’re down, which is exactly how it should be,” he said.

Later in the press conference, Caine asked members of the media to help encourage U.S. citizens in the region to register with the State Department so the government could help them leave the country.