Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said his family’s outrage over Donald Trump adding his name to the historic Kennedy Center just isn’t at the top of his priority list these days.

“Of course, I understand it, but I have bigger fish to fry,” the health secretary told CBS News’ Nancy Cordes in an interview on Thursday. At the time, Cordes asked Kennedy if he understood his family’s anger over Trump renaming the memorial to President John F. Kennedy the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Kennedy, the nephew of the former president, said he’s more concerned with the childhood obesity epidemic in the U.S.

“If we lose any children in this country to obesity, heart disease — 77% of our kids can’t qualify for the military,” Kennedy explained. “Saving one life is more important to me than the name on a building.”

Watch the CBS News interview below:

He went on to say that he wasn’t involved in the name change, nor did he recommend it. He reiterated that he’s prioritizing Americans’ health.

“I have other focuses and other priorities and that’s making America healthy again,” Kennedy said.

The Kennedy family has continued to condemn Trump’s Kennedy Center renaming. Congress dedicated the institution to Kennedy one year after his assassination in 1963.

Other family members to JFK have been much more dissident to Trump’s renaming of the cultural arts center. Jack Schlossberg, the former president’s only grandson, said he wouldn’t back down from speaking out.

“SEND ME TO CONGRESS TO SMOKE THESE FOOLS — MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR,” Schlossberg said in an Instagram post, arguing that it is illegal to change the Kennedy Center’s name. “I won’t back down or be drowned out.”

Kennedy’s sister Kerry Kennedy said she has plans to remove Trump’s name from the building herself.

“Three years and one month from today, I’m going to grab a pickax and pull those letters off that building, but I’m going to need help holding the ladder,” she wrote in an X post. “Are you in? Applying for my carpenter’s card today, so it’ll be a union job!!!”