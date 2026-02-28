Trump Declares ‘Major Combat Operations’ in Iran, Vows to Eliminate ‘Imminent Threats’ | Video

Donald Trump declared the United States military engaged in major combat operations in Iran, and vowed to eliminate those who “endanger” the country and its allies.

“A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran,” Trump said in a video message released on Truth Social Friday evening. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard terrible people.”

He continued: “Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries.”

The president described the new the military campaign as “massive and ongoing,” defending it was meant to “prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests.”

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground,” Trump added.

Later in his video message, Trump warned that “American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties,” but said the military action was undertaken as “a noble mission” to protect the country’s future interests.

Trump also encouraged local Iranians to “take over your government” after the operation completed, adding, “It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

“For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it,” Trump said. “No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want, so let’s see how you respond.”

He further noted: “America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach … This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.” Watch his full statement below.

President Donald J. Trump on the United States military combat operations in Iran: pic.twitter.com/LimJmpLkgZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

Trump’s announcement came shortly after reports of explosions surfaced late Friday evening (early Saturday morning in Iran). As it emerged that Israel and the U.S. together coordinated strikes in multiple cities in Iran, including the capital Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces issued a state of emergency.

“In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advance instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces,” the message on X said. “This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel. The IDF emphasizes that the public is requested to stay in proximity to protected spaces.”

The IDF later posted the following update on X: “A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas.”

Trump has long threatened to take action against Iran, previously vowing in a January interview with NewsNation that he would wipe the Middle Eastern country “off the face of this Earth” if alleged assassination threats against him were acted on.