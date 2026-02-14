Trump Blasts ‘Total Waste of Time’ Dinner With Bill Maher: ‘Extremely Nervous … ZERO Confidence in Himself’

Donald Trump appeared frustrated Saturday after thinking over his April dinner with TV host Bill Maher (presumably the one that also included Kid Rock and Dana White). Trump ripped into the experience in a lengthy post shared on Truth Social in which he described the night as a “total waste of time.”

“Sometimes in life you waste time! T.V. Host Bill Maher asked to have dinner with me through one of his friends, also a friend of mine, and I agreed. He came into the famed Oval Office much different than I thought he would be,” Trump began this post, which despite its verbosity, lacked some of the puncutation typical of many of the president’s digital screeds.

Maher “was extremely nervous” and “had ZERO confidence in himself” Trump also said. The host “asked for a ‘Vodka Tonic,’” he continued, and “said to me, ‘I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared.’ In one respect, it was somewhat endearing! Anyway, we had a great dinner, it was quick, easy, and he seemed to be a nice guy and, for his first show after our dinner, he was very respectful about our meeting.”

But then things changed.

“But with everything I have done in bringing our Country back from ‘OBLIVION,’ why wouldn’t he be? But then I noticed his show started to devolve into the same old story — Very boring, ANTI TRUMP, no mention of the PERFECT Border, Lowest Crime in 125 years, the Mass Removal of Stone Cold Criminals, the 50,000 DOW, the 7,000 S&P (Both Highest Ever!), Least Number of Murders since 1900, Venezuela, ‘Midnight Hammer,’ Soleimani DEAD, al-Baghdadi DEAD, Lowest Inflation in YEARS (1.2% for last three months!), the Rebuilding of our Military, Eight War Stoppages, and on, and on, and on!” Trump added.

“In any event, it was a total waste of time for me to have this jerk at the White House and last night, after explaining what a DISASTER Canadian ‘Leaders’ are to deal with, how Canada has ‘ripped off’ the United States for years on TRADE (But not anymore!),” he continued.

The president also noted that he’s not worried about Maher spreading his “ANTI TRUMP” messaging. “Fortunately, his Television Ratings are so low that nobody will learn about his various Fake News statements about me. He is no different than Kimmel, Fallon, or Colbert but, I must admit, slightly more talented!” he wrote. “Anyway, Bill Maher is a highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT, and Republicans should stop using him to show how the Left is coming over our way — Our Base, the Greatest of All Time, laughs at your weakness when you do it!”

Maher defended his relationship with the president in early February. “We have something in common, Joe, which is that we talk to the president, and so [to] some people, we’re evil, and we’re not evil,” Maher told “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough. “We’re, I think, doing something smarter than most people because he is the President of the United States. As I keep trying to make the case, you know, what is the alternative? The people who say, ‘Well, you’re elevating him.’ Oh, my God, you mean he’s going to become president?”

“One reason why I got invited to the White House, I think it was kind of a Nixon to China thing, like, I had established my credentials, I think, rather well as someone who was a [critic]. And that never stopped after,” Maher added.

“They’re not bright. They’re just emotional. It’s pure emotionalism. I get it that Trump drives people crazy, and for good reason,” he said. “When he was running the second time, I said, ‘I’m not going to judge anything before he gets there.’ But having been there now for a year, I judge. A lot of things I judge terribly.”