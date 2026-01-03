Trump Shares Maduro Capture Photos as Marco Rubio Insists Congress Could Not Have Been Notified Ahead of Time

Donald Trump shared several photos of the capture of Venezuela president Nicolás Maduro from what appears to be some type of situation room with military officials present – including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth – moments after Marco Rubio insisted Congress was not notified ahead of time because it could have endangered the mission.

The photos were posted to Truth Social just after Rubio told reporters in Florida the apprehension of Maduro and his wife “was a trigger-based mission in which conditions had to be met night after night. We watched and monitored that for number of days. So it’s just simply not the kind of mission you can call people and say, ‘Hey, we may do this at some point in the next 15 days.’”

“It’s just not the kind of mission that you can pre-notify because it endangers the mission,” he added before Trump insisted, “Congress has a tendency to leak.”

The president also shared a photo of Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed Saturday. “Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima,” Trump captioned the photo.

Trump previously wrote on the platform, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”