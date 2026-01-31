Grady Demond Wilson, Who Played Lamont on ‘Sanford & Son,’ Dies at 79

Grady Demond Wilson, best known for playing Lamont Sanford on “Sanford & Son,” died Friday at his home from complications with cancer. He was 79.

Wilson’s death was confirmed by his son to TMZ.

(Original Caption) Comedian Redd Foxx (L) and Demond Wilson, co-stars of the TV series “Sanford and Son,” 1972.

Wilson was hired to play Lamont Sanford after he appeared in an episode of “All in the Family” as a burglar who held the Bunkers hostage in their home.

In the 2011 book “Black and Blue: The Red Foxx Story,” Wilson recalled he wasn’t sure about taking on the role. “After learning about the series format, I was doubtful about my involvement in the project. I thought about it long and hard and decided to take a chance,” he said. “Redd and I thought we could grab some quick cash, plus notoriety, then move on to the next project.”

The series, which debuted in January 1972, was on the air for 5 seasons.

Wilson began acting as a child. As he told Train Wreckd Society in a 2018 interview, his parents saw he was interested and put him in the Hoskins School of Culture as a toddler. He soon picked up commercial work and made his way to Broadway at age four.

Of the series that truly made him a star, Wilson also told the outlet: “It was about the love of a parent to a child which transcends time, race, and gender. It could have been a mother and a daughter. It reveals the undying love of a parent to a child in a comedic way. Our personalities and the brilliant comedic talent of Redd Foxx who put the Character of Fred Sanford on like a tailored made suit.”

Grady Demond Wilson was born October 13, 1946, in Valdosta, Georgia. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968, and began acting in off-Broadway productions upon his return from the Vietnam War. His additional credits also included “Baby… I’m Back!” and “The New Odd Couple.”

Wilson is survived by his wife Cicely Johnston and their six children.