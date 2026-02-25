Home > Media & Platforms > TV

Robert Cosby Jr., ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Mary Cosby’s Son, Dies at 23

The Bravo star asked for prayers for her son two weeks ago after his September arrest

Raquel Harris
Robert Cosby Jr. (screenshot @mary_m_cosby)
Robert Cosby Jr. (screenshot @mary_m_cosby)

Robert Cosby Jr., son of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Mary Cosby, has died at age 23, per reports.

According to TMZ, Cosby died Monday in Utah, where the Cosby family lives and the reality show is based. So far, no cause of death details have been confirmed. The news outlet reports that police responded to a possible overdose call Monday night, where they were called in for a “full arrest/medical emergency” for a 23-year-old male. Officials are now investigating Cosby’s death.

The news of his death comes two weeks after his mother asked for prayers after Cosby was arrested in September.

“#godfirst Love you all. My Beautiful Son.. I love him sm,” Cosby wrote in an Instagram message on Feb. 7.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has documented Cosby, his personal life and his struggles with drug use on the Bravo series. His mother Mary, who has been an original cast member of the show, has also been open about Cosby’s challenges with drugs, previously noting that he was battling an addiction to various substances, including xanax and oxycontin.

Back in August 2024, Cosby was enrolled into a 30-day rehabilitation program in California as part of a legal requirement following a March 2022 arrest for driving under the influence. He was released from the program at the end of 2024. He also faced a separate DUI charged in December 2020.

During a sit-down with SiriusXM in September 2025, Mary said Cosby’s journey to sobriety has been a “hardcore road,” adding that it’s been “tough to watch” as a mother.

“I can just only push him, encourage him and love him,” Mary said at the time. “He has to take full accountability for his actions, and he has to want to stop.”

