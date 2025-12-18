Seth Meyers Stunned by Susie Wiles’ Candid Descriptions of Trump Cabinet: ‘Sounds Like She Works HERE’ | Video

Seth Meyers was both amused and surprised at Susie Wiles’ candid descriptions of President Trump’s cabinet on Wednesday night. In fact, according to the NBC host, it seemed more like Wiles was actually a “Late Night” writer than a White House Chief of Staff.

Meyers devoted his “A Closer Look” segment to digging into Wiles’ interviews with Vanity Fair, published this week as part of a two-part profile and her and her colleagues. In it, Wiles described Trump as having an alcoholic’s personality, Vice President JD Vance as a conspiracy theorist and opportunist, Elon Musk as an “avowed” ketamine user and more.

“It doesn’t sound like she works there, it sounds like she works here,” Meyers joked. “Susie Meyers!”

The late night host briefly ascribed his last name to her, as a dig at Trump’s own nickname for Wiles, which has so far been “Susie Trump.”

“Getting real lazy with the nicknames,” Meyers mocked. “He used to have bangers like ‘Little Marco’ and ‘Lyin’ Ted.’ Now he’s just giving people his name. It’s like if you got a job at Chipotle and your new boss said, ‘I’m kind of known for coming up with good nicknames. So from now on, you’re Mike Chipotle.’”

Really, Meyers was tickled by Wiles’ candor, joking that she sounded more like “she was the drunk co-worker at the office Christmas party” who simply didn’t care. He was also amused by Wiles’ outrage over the final feature, and her claims that her quotes were taken out of context.

“I’m sorry, what context would make these quotes sound better?” Meyers wondered.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.