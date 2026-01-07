Stephen Colbert Turns Trump’s ‘No Talent, Low-Rated’ Dig Back at Him Over Kennedy Center Honors Ratings | Video

“I gotta say, I see why he says that. That felt good,” the late night host adds

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
(Photo credit: "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"/YouTube)

Stephen Colbert roasted Donald Trump over his poor Kennedy Center Honors ratings by throwing the president’s favorite “no talent, low-rated” insult back in his face.

The comedian addressed the ratings for the annual tribute during Tuesday’s monologue for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” in which he gleefully noted this year’s Kennedy Center Honors “drew an all-time low viewership on CBS with host Donald Trump.”

“Nobody saw that coming,” Colbert joked. “I’m sorry, I read that wrong. Uh, nobody saw that.”

As Colbert continued, he shared that Trump only managed to draw in a little over 3 million viewers on CBS, a fact the late night host was particularly pleased by.

“Now, it is beneath me to gloat, but if it weren’t beneath me, I’d call him no talent, low-rated Donald Trump,” he said. “You know what? Wow. I gotta say, I see why he says that. That felt good.”

Colbert added: “Then again, maybe we should cut the guy some slack. After all, it was just his first year hosting. As a former Kennedy Center host myself, I know it can take a while to build an audience. What were my ratings my first year? 9.25 million views.”

As Colbert feigned disbelief that he had three times as many viewers, he quipped that he “didn’t even name the building after myself.”

“Trump’s terrible numbers hurt more when you remember that he predicted it would be the highest rated show they have ever done,” Colbert went on. “Well, that’s about as far off as a prediction could possibly be. Next to Amelia Earhart’s famous words, ‘One thing’s for sure, I ain’t getting lost.’”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue below.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tony Dokoupil
Read Next
Tony Dokoupil Fights Back Tears During Hometown Broadcast in Miami: 'It Makes Me Emotional' | Video

Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Comments