‘The Pitt’ Tops the Streaming List for the First Time | Charts

HBO Max clearly knows how to make a hit show. Titles like “The Penguin,” “House of the Dragon,” “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” have all been the subject of pop culture discourse and enjoyed stays at the top of the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart.

This week, a new title joins that illustrious company as “The Pitt” tops the chart for the very first time. While many of those other titles streaked straight to the top of the chart, “The Pitt” is the epitome of a slow burn, the kind of word-of-mouth buzz-building hit that often seems to be missing from the streaming conversation.

The emergency room drama’s first season, in 2025, was a mainstay in the lower half of the chart throughout its run, but an impressive awards season, including both the Emmy and Golden Globe for best TV drama, built buzz ahead of season two.

“The Pitt” has moved steadily up the chart week after week, and this week, a little less than halfway through the season, it jumps two spots to number one.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” on Netflix is in second place once again this week, which is a great sign considering that 19% of households that watched an episode binged the entire season within the first 48 hours it was available, according to Samba TV data.

We stay with Netflix at number three, which belongs to “Joe’s College Road Trip.” It’s the latest film from the streamer’s agreement with polymath Tyler Perry, and the raunchy R-rated comedy was seen in 4.9 million households during its first four days streaming. That’s a strong start, but less than other recent Perry Netflix hits like “Straw” and “Madea’s Destination Wedding.”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” slides down to fourth this week, one week after wearing the crown atop the chart. While the HBO Max “Game of Thrones” spinoff has a built-in fanbase, it doesn’t seem to be capturing attention the way the network’s other Westeros-set shows have.

The next three chart entries belong to Netflix, with each showcasing one of the streamer’s many strengths in engaging its subscriber base. In fifth is the new standup special “Katt Williams: The Last Report.” Next is “Unfamiliar,” a German-language spy thriller series that is the latest in a long run of foreign-langauge shows that have caught on with Netflix viewers.

Rounding out that trio is “How to Train Your Dragon,” a theatrical release from last year that is arriving on Netflix for the very first time, and attracting more viewers than it did during its availability on Peacock.

Speaking of Peacock, the streamer has a chart debut this week with “The ‘Burbs,” which is eighth. The dark comedy series, an adaptation of the 1989 Tom Hanks film, is about what happens when a young couple moves to “the safest town in America” and starts asking questions about the eccentric neighbors.

The 2025 theatrical release “Predator: Badlands” comes in ninth this week after landing on Disney+ and Hulu.

Finally, and fittingly, “Love Is Blind” returns for its 10th season on Netflix and comes in 10 this week.

Meanwhile, this week’s linear chart is chock full of comfort food. “American Idol” tops the chart for the third straight week, while “Will Trent,” also on ABC, is the lone scripted show, coming in sixth.

Beyond that, it’s nothing but the syndicated classics. “Wheel of Fortune” owns half of the chart this week, starting with the second place slot. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” takes home third, while “Jeopardy!” grabs two spots at seventh and eighth.