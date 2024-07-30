Megyn Kelly Says Kamala Harris’ ‘Drag Race’ Appearance Is Weirder Than Anything JD Vance Has Ever Done | Video

Megyn Kelly vehemently rejected Vice President Kamala Harris’ Thursday appearance on the finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” calling the show “disgusting” and “blatantly misogynistic” while adding that she has no right to be weighing in on how “weird” Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance is.

“She wants us to listen to her on what’s weird? Not a word of condemnation for that, an endorsement of the show, an appearance on the show,” Kelly decried.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly sat down with conservative political pundit Ben Shapiro to discuss the “reinvention” of Harris since she replaced President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee going into November’s presidential election.

“The media are trying to convince themselves they’re in love with Kamala Harris after years of recognizing what a political incompetent and buffoon she is. But I think what this really is just the sugar high of Joe Biden being out of the race,” he said. “Joe Biden being gone is giving them a temporary feeling of euphoria that I think could wear off before the election.”

“You tune in to any channel right now, other than Fox, and you will see – not only are they giddy, but the reinvention of this woman as truly a Jesus-like figure, is kind of stomach-turning,” Kelly said.

Shapiro added that this media moment around the vice president may just be a temporary moment of euphoria after a couple weeks of fear.

Watch the segment in the video below:

The talk show host then pivoted to discuss the “weird” phenomenon surrounding Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance. After his “childless cat ladies” comment and “couch sex” rumors, the Democratic Party and the Harris campaign have leaned into the notion that there’s something off about the Ohio senator.

Kelly disagreed and called Harris’ appearance on “Drag Race” what’s actually “weird.” She doubled down on her stance that Vance is “pretty much as normal as they get, which is why [the Democrats] consider him a threat.”

“[Harris] wants us to listen to her on what’s ‘weird?’” Kelly asked. “She’s perfectly fine going on that show, notwithstanding the fact that six weeks ago, that show featured a trans person,” referencing Gottmik, one of the queens from this latest season of “All Stars.”

Gottmik, who identifies as a trans man, strutted down the “Tale of Two Titties” runway in a look that paid homage to her top surgery.

“That was one of the most disgusting, blatantly misogynistic things I’ve ever seen on television, ever. And the fact that our sitting vice president, never mind a candidate for president, would go on that show and celebrate it and lend her credibility to it is an outrage in and of itself. She could spare me the discussions of ‘weird,’” Kelly added.

Gottmik responded to Kelly’s original take down of her runway look, in which she the queen “disgusting,” on a June 3 Instagram Live. The queen retweeted a clip from the live to X, saying, “Happy pride month, @megynkelly.”

Happy pride month @megynkelly we are NOT apologizing for sharing our journeys through art 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Not everyone looks at a Picasso and likes it! sorry gorge NEXT!

Trans men to the front! 🫡🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/q8wcKrMdts — Gottmik (@gottmik) June 4, 2024

“[W]e are NOT apologizing for sharing our journeys through art,” the drag performer said. “Not everyone looks at a Picasso and likes it! Sorry gorge, NEXT!”

Watch Monday’s clip from “The Megyn Kelly Show” in the embed above.