Megyn Kelly Argues DeSantis and Biden Are United Against Kamala Harris: ‘You Can’t Blame the Guy for Loathing Her’ | Video

The podcast host thinks the “tension” between the president and vice president “has to be one of the most delicious storylines we’ve seen in a while”

Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly (CREDIT: YouTube)

Megyn Kelly said on Thursday that, following nonstop coverage of Hurricane Milton, Vice President Kamala Harris has “managed to unite” political rivals President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“The tension between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continues to play out in public in what has to be one of the most delicious storylines we’ve seen in a while,” said the podcast host, surmising that the president “loathes” his VP for inheriting the Democratic Party presidential nod for 2024.

Kelly further noted that, in his recent press briefings, Biden has been attempting to “undermine” Harris’ campaign and prove that she’s “pretty much a no one.”

Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at Ripon College on October 3, 2024 in Ripon, Wisconsin
“You can’t blame the guy for loathing her,” the journalist even said at one point on “The Megyn Kelly Show.” Watch the excerpt from Thursday’s episode in the video, below.

Kelly mentioned that Biden stole her fire in praising DeSantis following the two back-to-back hurricanes that hit Florida.

Biden said of the Florida Governor, “He’s been taking my calls, we’re all good. He’s been great … it’s been great. Thumbs up for Ron DeSantis.” That supposedly infuriated Harris, who, according to Kelly, was “upset that she couldn’t get Ron DeSantis to take her phone calls.”

As for Harris’ Tuesday appearance on “The View,” Kelly said that Biden’s press conference about Hurricane Milton at the same time “basically embarrassed her.”

The former TV personality said that Biden and DeSantis now share the same perspective on the Democratic presidential nominee: “Ron DeSantis is basically like, there’s this gnat bothering me on my shoulder as I’m trying to manage the safety of millions of people.”

“She’s managed to unite Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis! What’s happening here?” Kelly asked guest Glenn Greenwald in the end.

April Ryan, Joe Biden (TheGrio)
Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

