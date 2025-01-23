Melissa Joan Hart to Star and Executive Produce Lifetime Thriller ‘Killing the Competition’ | Exclusive

Melissa Joan Hart will star in and executive produce a new Lifetime thriller, “Killing the Competition,” TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The juicy thriller, which debuts Saturday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET, stars Hart as Elizabeth Fenwick, a loving mother in her 40s who becomes enraged after her daughter is cut from her alma mater’s dance team. Hart also serves as an EP on the movie via her company Hartbreak Films.

Inspired by actual events, “Killing the Competition” follows Elizabeth, who was once her high school’s star dancer and prom queen, as she and her husband, Steve (Eddie Mills), help craft a similar path for their daughter, Grace (Lily Brooks O’Briant).

When Grace doesn’t make the team, however, Elizabeth becomes obsessed with the star of the dance team, Hannah (Valerie Loo), and her mother Nicole (Anzu Lawson), and eventually becomes involved in a shocking kidnapping plot.

“Killing the Competition” expands Hart’s partnership with Lifetime after starring in over a half a dozen films for the network. She has starred in and produced “Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story,” “Mistletoe in Montana,” “Dear Christmas,” “Christmas Reservations,” “A Very Nutty Christmas,” “A Very Merry Toy Store” and “The Santa Con,” and also served as a director and producer on “Feliz NaviDAD” and “The Watcher in the Woods.”

Produced by Allegheny Image Factory and Hartbreak Films Inc., “Killing the Competition” is executive produced by Melissa Joan Hart, Paula Hart and Maritte Go and produced by Jeffrey Tinnell and Robert Tinnell. Lee Gabiana serves as director and Jane Espenson and Christina Welsh wrote the script.