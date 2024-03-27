Lifetime’s latest buzzy true crime movie will star “One Tree Hill” actors Jana Kramer and Austin Nichols, TheWrap has exclusively learned. “Gaslit By My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story” is set to start filming later this month.

The made-for-TV movie will debut in the summer as part of Lifetime’s summertime Ripped from the Headlines slate. In addition to Kramer and Nichols, the movie will also star Kramer’s real-life daughter Jolie Rae Caussin, who will portray Morgan Metzer’s daughter, Amelia. Additionally, J. Barrett Cooper, Denise Dal Vera and Maximo Sherman will star in the movie.

“Gaslit By My Husband” is based on the true story of the Metzers. Morgan (Kramer) and Rodney (Nichols) were childhood sweethearts who were married by the time Morgan turned 21. But after Rodney loses his job and goes into debt, tensions begin to arise for this picture-perfect American family. Rodney starts to convince his wife that their fights are the result of her drinking — even if she’d only had one — and that she pushed him down the stairs in a blackout rage. Once they separate, Morgan’s life begins to turn around. At least, that’s the case until a masked intruder breaks into Morgan’s house and assaults her.

After Rodney sweeps in to save the day, Morgan and the police notice that his story doesn’t quite make sense. Is Rodney really a hero? Or has he been gaslighting his wife for decades?

In addition to starring in the movie, Kramer executive produces. The actor, who has been outspoken about domestic abuse, will also film a new a PSA for Lifetime’s ‘Stop Violence Against Women’ initiative.

The movie is produced by Allegheny Image Factory for Lifetime. In addition to Kramer, Robert Tinnell, Whitney White and Maritte Go serve as executive producers with Jeffrey Tinnell producing. “Gaslit By My Husband” is written by Benjamin Anderson and directed by Lee Gabiana.