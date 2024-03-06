“Dance Moms” has set a premiere date for its long-awaited reunion, Lifetime announced Wednesday.

Reuniting fan favorites JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker, the two-hour special will debut on Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

In “Dance Moms: The Reunion” the dancers will look back pop culture sensation that made them household names, and discuss their most striking memories from the eight-season run. They will be joined by moms Jessalynn Siwa, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes, Kira Hilliker, with Christi Lukasiak making a special appearance.

Following the reunion, Lifetime will debut “Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns” at 10 p.m. ET/PT, which will be hosted by Lukasiak, and looks back on the show’s most memorable dance battles and confrontations — including those involving Abby Lee Miller. After its May 1 debut, the 10-episode series will drop three new episodes on Wednesdays starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition to unveiling the premiere date for “Dance Moms: The Reunion,” which is produced by the A+E Factual Studios Group, Lifetime also greenlit two new movies, a Gloria Gaynor biopic and a film based on Larry Ray and the Sarah Lawrence cult.

The biopic honoring the rise to fame and legacy of the two-time Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter will be executive produced by journalist Robin Roberts under her Robin Roberts Presents banner, with Linda Berman also serving as an EP. The movie, which marks the network’s third film collaboration with Roberts, is currently scheduled for a 2025 release as part of Lifetime’s upcoming “Voices of a Lifetime” slate.

“Appreciate an opportunity to again join forces with my friends at Lifetime. Grateful to the incomparable Gloria Gaynor for allowing us to share her remarkable story like never before. She truly is one of the powerful voices of a lifetime,” Roberts said.

The untitled film surrounding the Sarah Lawrence cult has cast Billy Zane to portray Larry Ray, an ex-con who created a cult-like influence over his daughter’s friends at the college. Elisabeth Rohm is set to produce and direct the film, which is slated to begin production this month and premiere in the network’s summer slate.

The official logline is as follows: “When Larry Ray (Zane), an ex-convict, unexpectedly moves into his daughter’s dorm, he enthralls her friends with conversations and promises to help them with personal transformations by preying on their insecurities and fears.”

EPs include Rohm, Stephen Tolkin, Dan Abrams, Rachel Stockman, Jonathan Baruch and Howard Braunstein for Lifetime. Waneta Storms writes the movie.