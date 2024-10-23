Michael Keaton Says Donald Trump and Elon Musk Think Their Supporters Are Stupid: ‘They’re Not Your Bros’

If you’re planning on attending a Donald Trump rally, actor Michael Keaton says he’d prefer you didn’t. The “Batman” star, in an Instagram video, ripped the Republican presidential nominee and X owner Elon Musk, saying the pair believe their fans are stupid.

“They don’t really respect you, they laugh at you behind your back,” Keaton said on Tuesday. “They think you’re stupid. They don’t want to hang out with you — they have nothing in common with you. They’re not your bros.”

In his Tuesday video, Keaton also pointed back to Trump’s 2016 comment that he could “shoot somebody” on 5th Avenue and still wouldn’t lose voters.

“Basically what he’s saying, in parenthesis is, ‘these people are so stupid, so dumb, they’d still vote for me,’” Keaton said.

Keaton shared the video as Trump and Musk are working to earn a GOP victory in Pennsylvania, the actor’s home state. Trump has spent a lot of time there lately, including this past weekend, when he worked at a McDonald’s and attended the Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Jets game on Sunday.

Musk, meanwhile, has made his support for Trump clear over the past few months. He publicly endorsed Trump after his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. Since then, he’s posted on X in favor of Trump, hosted a live conversation with him on X Spaces in August, and joined Trump on stage when he returned to Butler earlier this month.

The Tesla and X boss has also donated $75 million to get Trump back in the White House.

This wasn’t the first time Keaton has criticized Trump. Less than a week ago, he shared a story on Trump on his Instagram and said “If you are 40 and under, you and your kids are F—ED!”