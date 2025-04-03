‘The Daily Show’ Laments Trump’s Liberation Day Tariffs: ‘In His Defense, He Was Lying’ | Video 

Liberation Day has come and gone, and while we didn’t get a day off for the so-called historic holiday… we did get reciprocal tariffs. But don’t worry, “The Daily Show” was left just as unimpressed as you were.

“What am I even being liberated from? The ability to afford goods and services?” Comedy Central host Michael Kosta asked on Wednesday night’s episode.

“‘Liberation Day.’ Right. That sounds like the fake holiday your friends make up after you get dumped, you know?” he continued. “‘Who needs that beautiful, smart, independently wealthy woman in your life when you could die alone? This is your Liberation Day, bro.’”

Indeed, President Donald Trump’s new holiday on Wednesday was essentially just a chance for him to impose more tariffs on the rest of the world — at least 10% on nearly all global goods coming into the U.S. starting Saturday.

“I kind of doubt this day will be remembered for all of history, but if you give me a day off of work you can call it whatever you want,” Kosta lamented. “What Trump is hoping happens is that businesses move back to America. But until then, Republicans are preparing Americans for the inevitable rocky road ahead.”

At that, the late night show played a montage of GOP lawmakers comparing the current state of the economy to a home remodel.

“I feel much better about tariffs now that you compared it to something famous for costing people way more than they ever expected,” the comedian replied. “Nobody likes a remodel. And they especially don’t like the people in charge of the remodel. Even the homeowners who hired Jesus to be their carpenter hated him.”

Another montage then played, this time with political pundits attempting to rewrite history by saying that Trump’s campaign made it clear to voters the tariffs could result in higher prices. Kosta responded, “Technically he said prices wouldn’t go up. But in his defense, he was lying. And you should have known that, so that’s on you.”

Naturally, Kosta and co-star Desi Lydic closed the segment by making fun of Fox Business for chastising concerned citizens for being too focused on money — especially when the network has a show called “Making Money.” You can check out the entire video, above.

“The Daily Show” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. EST on Comedy Central before streaming next day on Paramount+.