Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken on “Hannah Montana,” has been arrested in his Texas hometown on charges of public intoxication and theft after police say he refused to pay for a bag of chips.

On Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance at a hotel located in the 2600 Block of Lakefront Trail in Rockwall, Texas, around 7:15 p.m., according to an official police statement.



“Upon arrival, officers contacted the complainant who advised an individual who appeared intoxicated entered the hotel, selected a bag of chips and began eating them,” the statement said.

The 32-year-old actor “became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment,” police for the suburb east of Dallas said. He was taken into custody after he “demonstrated signs of intoxication.”

“A routine records check also revealed Mr. Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of the Rockwall Police Department. He was transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center where he was booked in for the charges,” the statement also said.

Musso spent one night in jail and was released on $1,000 bond late Sunday afternoon.

The actor was previously arrested on suspicion of DUI in Burbank, California in 2011 when he was 20, which is under the legal drinking age. His blood alcohol content was above California’s legal limit of .08. He reached a plea deal and was sentenced to 36 months of informal probation, ordered to complete alcohol education classes and paid a fine.

Musso told E! Online in 2012: “In becoming an adult, I have learned first hand that stepping up and taking responsibility is the best way to move forward. I am especially thankful to my family and fans for their unwavering support and encouragement. I am glad to now put this in the past.”

The incident led to his character on the Disney XD series “Pair of Kings” being replaced by “How to Eat Fried Worms”star Adam Hicks.

Musso played best friend to “Hannah Montana” star Miley Cyrus on the Disney Channel series from 2006 to 2011 and also hosted the network’s “PrankStars.”

He also voiced Jeremy Johnson in the animated series “Phineas and Ferb” from 2007 to 2015 and main character Dustin James “DJ” Walters in the 2006 animated feature “Monster House.”

A rep for Musso did not respond immediately to TheWrap’s request for comment.