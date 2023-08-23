Disney Channel Alum Christy Carlson Romano and Anneliese van der Pol Tease Tea Spilling in New Podcast (Exclusive Video)

“Even Stevens” star Christy Carlson Romano and “That’s So Raven” actress Anneliese van der Pol are teaming up for a new podcast.

“Big Name B-tches,” whose title pays homage to its hosts lengthy names, will unite the Disney Channel alum as they welcome special guests onto the podcast to discuss pop culture and share Hollywood stories. Premiering Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. ET, the podcast’s first episode will host Kate Flannery as their first guest, who is best known for playing Meredith Palmer on NBC’s “The Office.”

In the trailer, shared exclusively with TheWrap, Carlson Romano and van der Pol make a vivacious entrance as they welcome listeners to their new podcast, sharing they are “over the f–king moon” to unveil their new venture.

“Just two Disney girls all grown up and ready to unite the world with our big name energy,” van der Pol said in the trailer.

Poking fun at how their names “go on forever,” the actresses teased that “big name guests” that will accompany them to talk about “all things pop culture, our crazy past,” “relationships, entertainment, business, music, comedy [and] life.”

“We will spill all the tea,” van der Pol teased as Carlson Romano ensured “mocktails will be served.” “So come join us every Thursday, ya big name b-tch,” the duo concluded.

The podcast is produced by The Podcast Company (PodCo), which is led by Carlson Romano and her husband, Brendan Rooney, and focuses on incorporating a visual and audio hybrid format to their podcasts. PodCo’s current slate includes titles like “Vulnerable,” “Wizards of Waverly Pod,” “The Brotherly Love Pod” “Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide,” “Even More Stevens Pod,” “Full Hose Rewind with David Coulier Pod,” in addition to “Big Name B-tches.”

In addition to “Even Stevens,” Carlson Romano voiced the titular role of Disney Channel staple “Kim Possible,” and can be seen in “Cadet Kelly.”