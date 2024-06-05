Fresh off the “Barbie” craze of last year, Mattel is readying yet another live-action adaptation of one of its properties. A “Monster High” movie is in the works at Universal Pictures, Mattel announced on Wednesday. Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”) will produce through his Weed Road banner.

The theatrical release will be an original story based on the popular line of fashion dolls who are the children of famous monsters. The toy line launched in 2010 and spawned animated direct-to-video films, followed by a pair of live-action made-for-TV movies that premiered on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

“I’ve been fascinated by Monster High since my daughters were obsessed with the dolls as kids. I’m thrilled to once again join forces with Robbie Brenner and our friends at Mattel to help bring this iconic property to life,” Goldsman said in a statement.

“Monster High helps fans discover the great beauty in being true to yourself and celebrates the unique sensibilities at the core of who we are as individuals,” Mattel Films president Robbie Brenner added. “We’re proud to partner with Universal Pictures and the brilliant Akiva Goldsman to usher this important message to audiences worldwide.”

Brenner joined Mattel Films last fall to help spearhead their push into more theatrical adaptations.

“Monster High” is, of course, another in a line of movies that Mattel Films now has in the works to capitalize on the success of “Barbie.” They also have a Major Matt Mason movie in development with Tom Hanks, a Hot Wheels movie from producer J.J. Abrams and an American Girl Doll movie. Other films in the works include Bob the Builder, Magic 8 Ball, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas and Friends, UNO, View-Master and Wishbone.

Producers on “Monster High”are Robbie Brenner and Akiva Goldsman. Overseeing the project are Kevin McKeon and Arturo Thur De Koos for Mattel and Greg Lessans for Weed Road. Universal Pictures’ SVP of production Lexi Barta and creative executive of production development Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project for the studio.