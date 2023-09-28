How ‘Moonlighting’ Finally Arrived on Streaming

At long last, this week it was revealed that “Moonlighting,” the formative romantic comedy/drama that made Bruce Willis a household name and cemented Cybill Shepherd place in popular culture, will finally be coming to Hulu next month. Glenn Gordon Caron, who created the show, wasn’t sure it was going to happen either.

“I really thought it was going to be one of those things that was lost to the ages,” he told TheWrap in an interview conducted after the announcement was made. “There’s a moment where you go from being in the zeitgeist to becoming a kind of niche and then frankly, getting lost, just have no currency whatsoever because there’ve been so many other things that have been made that have been more interesting, that are newer.