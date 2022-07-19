MTV’s new competition series “Merch Masters,” with host TikTok personality Tefi Pessoa, is set to premiere this Thursday on the cable network’s YouTube channel, July 21, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The show will see pairs of designers compete against each other for a $1,000 cash prize as they create custom merchandise for some of today’s superstar musicians, such as Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Saweetie, Seventeen, Machine Gun Kelly and J Balvin.

In the trailer, which TheWrap can also exclusively debut (see above), the merch artists go the distance to create one of a kind pieces they hope fans of popular artists will appreciate, with one contestant having a rhinestone emergency!

The trailer depicts competitors facing down the clock à la “Project Runway,” stressing over last-minute embellishments and sequins as their time runs out. “Merch Masters” will feature a panel of rotating judges, as each episode begins with the reveal of the artists the two designers will be tasked with creating merch for.