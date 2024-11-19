NBC Sets Winter Premiere Dates for ‘Suits: LA,’ ‘Law & Order’

Legal dramas are going to be leading NBC’s winter lineup. The midseason schedule for the network is finally here, and it includes a premiere date for the highly anticipated “Suits” spinoff “Suits: L.A.” as well as the return of “Law & Order.”

All series will air on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock a day after their premiere.

Looking ahead to this upcoming season, the network’s Monday night lineup will start with the return of Zachary Quinto’s “Brilliant Minds” on Jan. 6, 2025. Starting on Feb. 3, “The Voice” will then return with a new season. This time around, Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend and Michael Bublé will serve as the season’s coaches. It will then be followed by the series premiere of “The Hunting Party.”

Described as a “high-concept crime procedural” from co-showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn, the drama follows a small team of investigators who are dedicated to tracking and capturing the most dangerous killers across America. The twist? All of these criminals have escaped from a top secret prison that wasn’t supposed to exist. The series stars Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie and Sara Garcia.

That will be followed on Tuesdays by the second season of “Deal or No Deal Island,” which returns Jan. 7. It will be joined that day by “The Irrational” Season 2. Starting on Jan. 14, “Deal or No Deal Island” will then be pushed down to its regular Tuesday night time slot and both shows will be joined by comedies “St. Denis Medical” Season 1 and “Night Court” Season 3.

Wednesdays will remain the home of all things Chicago with the three-hit punch of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.”

Similarly, Thursdays will be the day for crime procedurals. The night will start with “Law & Order” followed by “Law & Order: SVU” and finally episodes of “Found,” which is currently in its second season.

Fridays will be devoted to comedy and news, thanks to Reba McEntire’s new comedy “Happy’s Place” and George Lopez’s “Lopez vs. Lopez,” which is currently in its third season. They will be followed by a two-hour episode of “Dateline.”

Finally, Sundays will be reserved for the network’s biggest premieres of the season. Feb. 23 will start with a two-hour premiere of “The Americas,” a documentary series that explores the landscapes and ecosystems of this supercontinent. The series has been five years in the making and was filmed over 180 expeditions. “The Americas” will initially air at 7 p.m. ET/PT with a special two-hour premiere before moving into its regular 8 p.m. ET/PT time period a week later.

“The Americas” will then be followed by “Suits: L.A.,” a “Suits” spinoff that focuses on Stephen Amell as Ted Black. His morals will be tested in this new city as he has to “embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career” in order to survive, a press release for the series reads. That will be followed by “Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” a drama about a suburban garden club that’s bound together by a murder. The upcoming series stars AnnaSophia Robb, Melissa Fumero, Ben Rappaport, Aja Naomi King, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, Matthew Davis and Felix Wolfe.

Here’s NBC’s full midseason schedule. All times are in ET/PT unless otherwise noted:

Friday, Jan. 3

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Happy’s Place”

8:30 – 9:oo p.m.: “Lopez vs. Lopez”

9:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Dateline”

Monday, Jan. 6

10:oo – 11:00 p.m.: “Brilliant Minds”

Tuesday, Jan. 7

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Deal or No Deal Island” (Season premiere)

10:00 – 11:oo p.m.: “The Irrational”

Wednesday, Jan. 8

8:00 – 9:o0 p.m.: “Chicago Med”

9:00 – 10:oo p.m.: “Chicago Fire”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Chicago P.D.”

Tuesday, Jan. 14

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “St. Denis Medical”

8:30 – 9:oo p.m.: “Night Court”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Deal or No Deal Island” (Time period premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 6

8:00 – 9:o0 p.m.: “Law & Order”

9:00 – 10:oo p.m.: “Law & Order: SVU”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Found”

Monday, Feb. 3

8:00 – 10:o0 p.m.: “The Voice” (Season premiere)

10:00 – 11:oo p.m.: “The Hunting Party” (Series premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 23

7:00 – 9:o0 p.m.: “The Americas” (Two-hour series premiere)

9:00 – 10:oo p.m.: “Suits: L.A.” (Series premiere)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” (Series premiere)

Sunday, March 2