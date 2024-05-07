“NCIS” spin-off series “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” will be full of “intrigue” and “romance,” according to star Cote de Pablo.

The new Paramount+ series, which is set to begin production this summer, will reunite the actress with Michael Weatherly, as they’re set to reprise their “NCIS” roles as Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo, respectively.

“It’s about Tony and Ziva in Europe,” de Pablo said of the Paramount+ spin-off series in a video posted Tuesday. “I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our life very complicated but somehow a little something about love.”

Tony and Ziva’s story left off during the Season 13 finale when Ziva was presumed dead, which prompted Tony to leave the NCIS team to raise their daughter. Seasons later, it was revealed that Ziva faked her own death as she reunited with Tony to raise their daughter, Tali, in Paris.

The 10-episode series picks up with an attack on Tony’s security company, and follows the family as they “go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after,” per the official logline.

Weatherly and de Pablo will also serve as executive producers for the new show alongside showrunner John McNamara, who also wrote the premiere episode. Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” is also executive produced by Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain and Shelley Meals.

“NCIS: Tony & Ziva” joins recently greenlit “NCIS” spin-off “NCIS: Origins,” which will follow young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and will premiere this fall on CBS. It also comes amid the cancellation of “NCIS: Hawai’i,” making “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” the lone female-led “NCIS” series.