Longtime Neon Marketing Chief Christian Parkes Steps Down

Longtime Neon marketing chief Christian Parkes is stepping down from the indie studio, TheWrap has learned.

According to Variety, which first reported the news, Parkes resigned this week. Neon is expected to announce a new chief marketing officer in the coming weeks.

Parkes joined the company in 2017, a year after its founding. At Neon, he first gained attention with the campaign for “I, Tonya,” which earned Margot Robbie an Oscar nomination and won Allison Janney an Oscar for her performance as Tonya Harding’s mother.

He also worked on Neon campaigns for releases including “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Titane,” “Longlegs,” “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” and “Triangle of Sadness.” He most recently developed the promotional campaign for “Keeper,” an Osgood Perkins horror film that underperformed at the box office.

Prior to Neon, Parkes worked at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas and Drafthouse Films, rising from chief brand officer to chief marketing officer. He previously worked at Nasty Gal, MySpace, Levi Strauss, Gatorade and Nike.