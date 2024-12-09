Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday Lineup Adds Bert Kreischer and Nate Bargatze, Joining Beyoncé

Sports

Drew Brees, RGIII, Manti Te’o, Laura Rutledge, Nate Burleson, JJ Watt and more will also lend their football expertise for the festive games

NFL Christmas Gameday (Netflix)
NFL Christmas Gameday (Netflix)

There’s just over two weeks to go until Netflix’s next major live sporting event. As such, the streamer has gifted excited fans with its star-studded roster for Dec. 25’s NFL Christmas Gameday.

Joining halftime performer Beyoncé on the big day will be comedians Bert Kreischer and Nate Bargatze — the former will serve as a tailgate correspondent, while the latter will be a special guest.

Meanwhile, football legends like Drew Brees, RGIII, Manti Te’o, Nate Burleson, JJ Watt and Greg Olsen will be lending their expertise for color commentary, alongside NFL mainstays like Laura Rutledge, Kay Adams, Mina Kimes, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Ian Eagle, Noah Eagle, Melanie Collins, Stacey Dales, Jamie Erdahl, Steve Wyche, Ian Rapoport, Gene Steratore and Scott Hanson, who will provide further analysis and sideline reporting.

Beyoncé
Read Next
Beyoncé to Perform at Netflix's Christmas Day Ravens-Texans Halftime Show

“From a father-son broadcasting duo to brothers on-and-off the field, your family is invited to join us for a gameday to remember,” Netflix teased on Monday.

The two Christmas Day football games consist of:

  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans (4:30 p.m. ET)

Per traditional broadcasting rules, the pair of Christmas games will be simulcast on local CBS affiliates in their teams’ corresponding cities. Additional international talent will be announced at a later date.

NFL Christmas Gameday coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 25. But until then, on Blitzen.

MIke Tyson's butt on Netflix ahead of his fight with Jake Paul
Read Next
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul A Night Of Glitches Inside and Outside The Ring

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is a news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News, The…

Comments