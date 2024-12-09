Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday Lineup Adds Bert Kreischer and Nate Bargatze, Joining Beyoncé

There’s just over two weeks to go until Netflix’s next major live sporting event. As such, the streamer has gifted excited fans with its star-studded roster for Dec. 25’s NFL Christmas Gameday.

Joining halftime performer Beyoncé on the big day will be comedians Bert Kreischer and Nate Bargatze — the former will serve as a tailgate correspondent, while the latter will be a special guest.

Meanwhile, football legends like Drew Brees, RGIII, Manti Te’o, Nate Burleson, JJ Watt and Greg Olsen will be lending their expertise for color commentary, alongside NFL mainstays like Laura Rutledge, Kay Adams, Mina Kimes, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Ian Eagle, Noah Eagle, Melanie Collins, Stacey Dales, Jamie Erdahl, Steve Wyche, Ian Rapoport, Gene Steratore and Scott Hanson, who will provide further analysis and sideline reporting.

“From a father-son broadcasting duo to brothers on-and-off the field, your family is invited to join us for a gameday to remember,” Netflix teased on Monday.

The two Christmas Day football games consist of:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans (4:30 p.m. ET)

Per traditional broadcasting rules, the pair of Christmas games will be simulcast on local CBS affiliates in their teams’ corresponding cities. Additional international talent will be announced at a later date.

NFL Christmas Gameday coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 25. But until then, on Blitzen.