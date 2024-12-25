Watch ‘The Night Agent’ Star Gabriel Basso Jump Out of a Blimp for Netflix NFL Gameday Stunt | Video

Santa watch out because Gabriel Basso is delivering his Christmas gifts in style this year. The star of “The Night Agent” hopped out of the Netflix blimp Christmas morning to deliver the trailer for the second season of his drama series.

The actor made a surprise appearance during the Ravens vs. Texans game, which streamed on Netflix Christmas Day. Basso is no stranger to skydiving, though. In a behind the scenes video with Netflix, the star revealed that doing the stunt was “an easy agreement” on his end.

Watch the stunt here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj9RXug2K_Y

“The Night Agent” star did over 20 jumps in four days to prepare for the shoot. “Driving in L.A. traffic is scarier for me,” he joked. Basso was not the only special guest featured during the NFL game, though. Beyoncé lit up the stage at halftime in her hometown, Houston.

Following Basso’s impressive sky dive, he delivered the trailer for Season 2 of his Netflix series, which returns to the streamer in January.

After becoming a night agent at the end of Season 1, Peter Sutherland (Basso) must work for the federal government to investigate a case of leaked American intelligence.

Through a series of action-packed stunts, Peter serves to protect his country and seek justice to find who is responsible for the leak.

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 206 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

“Season 2 they wrote it knowing I can do some cool stuff,” he said in a behind-the-scenes teaser. “Three words: I will live.”

Brittany Snow, Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi and Teddy Sears will join the cast of the Netflix series this season. Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Berto Colon, Louis Herthum, Michael Malarkey and Keon Alexander will return to the series.

Watch the trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXflfh5jdIc

“The Night Agent” will be available to stream on Netflix Jan. 26.