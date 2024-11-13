‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Sets January Premiere Date at Netflix

“The Night Agent” Season 2 has set a January premiere date at Netflix.

The Gabriel Basso-led series is set to return to the streamer on Jan. 23, nearly two years after “The Night Agent” debuted its first season on March 23, 2023.

After Season 1 saw Peter Sutherland (Basso) rise from being a low-level FBI agent to a night agent through his efforts to save the president, Season 2 will see Peter propelled into a dangerous and untrusting world as he works with the secretive organization of Night Action.

In addition to Basso, Season 2 will see several new series regulars join the Netflix show, including Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Michael Malarkey, Keon Alexander, Brittany Snow, Teddy Sears, Navid Negahban and Rob Heaps.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, “The Night Agent” is created and executive produced by Shawn Ryan (“The Shield,” “S.W.A.T.”), who also serves as showrunner.

“The Night Agent” debuted to massive viewership, capturing 98.2 million views in its first 91 days on the streamer, currently sitting at No. 7 on Netflix’s most popular TV list and becoming the streamer’s most-watched series in 2023. In its first month on Netflix, “The Night Agent” was the No. 1 most-watched program in the global top 10 for four consecutive weeks and reached the No. 1 spot in the top 10 for 87 countries.

In October, Netflix renewed “The Night Agent” for a third season months before debuting its second season. The third season of the Netflix action series will begin a production unit in Istanbul at the end of 2024 before returning to film in New York in 2025.

Executive producers for Season 2 include Marney Hochman with MiddKid Productions; Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X; David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media, as well as Paul Bernard, Munis Rashid and Guy Ferland.