Bill Hader and Duffy Boudreau to Develop New HBO Comedy Pilot

“Barry” veterans and childhood friends Bill Hader and Duffy Boudreau are developing a new comedy pilot at HBO, TheWrap has learned. The untitled project follows a woman in a small town who has a big secret revealed.

Hader and Boudreau are writing the pilot script and will serve as co-writers and executive producers on the project.

The two grew up together in Tulsa, Oklahoma and worked closely on Hader’s Emmy-winning HBO comedy series “Barry” throughout its run, with Boudreau serving as writer and co-executive producer (he wrote Season 3’s excellent “710N,” among others). The two also worked together on the IFC comedy series “Documentary Now!,” for which Boudreau was a writer.

Hader co-created and starred in “Barry,” which launched on HBO in 2018 and earned Hader two Emmys for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. He served as showrunner throughout the series’ run and wrote and directed many episodes, directing the entire fourth and final season himself. The show concluded in 2023.

The Hader/Boudreau pilot marks the latest in a series of moves in the comedy space for HBO as the network aims to bulk up its comedy slate. The network recently ordered to series new comedies from Tim Robinson, Rachel Sennott and Steve Carell and Bill Lawrence.

