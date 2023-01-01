2023 has arrived, and to kick off the new year Netflix has a number of new additions hitting the streaming service in January. New Year’s Day marks the launch of the new original limited series “Kaleidoscope,” with episodes presented to subscribers in random order leading up to the big finale. The show chronicles the events before, during and after a major heist, with Giancarlo Esposito leading the cast, and is designed to be watched (and enjoyed) in any order.

Another high-profile Netflix original in January is “You People,” a new comedy film co-written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris, with Hill starring opposite Eddie Murphy in a premise that evokes “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” as he vies for the approval of his girlfriend’s father so he can marry her. Barris directed the comedy film, which arrives on Jan. 27.

There’s also a brand new series from filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn called “Copenhagen Cowboy” (coming Jan. 5), the second season of “Ginny & Georgia” (also coming Jan. 5) and the series premiere of “That ’90s Show” (Jan. 19).

And in terms of library titles, noteworthy new additions as of Jan. 1 include Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator”, “Brokeback Mountain”, “Jerry Maguire”, “Minority Report”, the “Rocky” franchise, the original “Top Gun” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

Check out the complete list of what’s new on Netflix in January 2023 below.

Available January 1

Kaleidoscope – Netflix Series

Lady Voyeur – Netflix Series

The Way of the Househusband, Season 2 – Netflix Anime

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ’Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam, season one

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!, season two

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor, Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

Available January 4

How I Became a Gangster – Netflix Film

The Kings of the World – Netflix Film

The Lying Life of Adults – Netflix Series

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street – Netflix Documentary

Available January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy – Netflix Series

Ginny & Georgia, Season 2 – Netflix Series

Woman of the Dead – Netflix Series

Available January 6

Love Island USA, Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld – Netflix Documentary

The Pale Blue Eye – Netflix Film

Pressure Cooker – Netflix Series

The Ultimatum: France, Season 1 Part 2 – Netflix Series

The Walking Dead, Season 11

Available January 9

VINLAND SAGA, Season 2

Available January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger – Netflix Comedy

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker – Netflix Documentary

Available January 11

Noise – Netflix Film

Sexify, Season 2 – Netflix Series

Available January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Season 2 – Netflix Family

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House – Netflix Series

Vikings: Valhalla, Season 2 – Netflix Series

Available January 13

Break Point – Netflix Documentary

Dog Gone – Netflix Film

Sky Rojo, Season 3 – Netflix Series

Suzan & Freek – Netflix Documentary

Trial by Fire – Netflix Series

Available January 17

The Devil to Pay

Available January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – Netflix Anime

Khallat+ – Netflix Film

The Pez Outlaw

That ’90s Show – Netflix Series

Women at War – Netflix Series

Available January 20

Bake Squad, Season 2 – Netflix Series

Bling Empire: New York – Netflix Series

Fauda, Season 4 – Netflix Series

Mission Majnu – Netflix Film

The Real World, Season 28

Represent – Netflix Series

Şahmaran – Netflix Series

Shanty Town – Netflix Series

Available January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik – Netflix Film

Available January 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

Available January 25

Against the Ropes – Netflix Series

Begin Again

Available January 26

Daniel Spellbound, Season 2 – Netflix Family

Record of Ragnarok, Season 2, episodes 1-10 – Netflix Anime

Available January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg, Season 2 – Netflix Series

Lockwood & Co. – Netflix Series

The Snow Girl – Netflix Series

You People – Netflix Film

Available January 30

Princess Power – Netflix Family

Available January 31

Cunk On Earth – Netflix Series

Pamela, a love story – Netflix Documentary