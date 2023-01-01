2023 has arrived, and to kick off the new year Netflix has a number of new additions hitting the streaming service in January. New Year’s Day marks the launch of the new original limited series “Kaleidoscope,” with episodes presented to subscribers in random order leading up to the big finale. The show chronicles the events before, during and after a major heist, with Giancarlo Esposito leading the cast, and is designed to be watched (and enjoyed) in any order.
Another high-profile Netflix original in January is “You People,” a new comedy film co-written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris, with Hill starring opposite Eddie Murphy in a premise that evokes “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” as he vies for the approval of his girlfriend’s father so he can marry her. Barris directed the comedy film, which arrives on Jan. 27.
There’s also a brand new series from filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn called “Copenhagen Cowboy” (coming Jan. 5), the second season of “Ginny & Georgia” (also coming Jan. 5) and the series premiere of “That ’90s Show” (Jan. 19).
And in terms of library titles, noteworthy new additions as of Jan. 1 include Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator”, “Brokeback Mountain”, “Jerry Maguire”, “Minority Report”, the “Rocky” franchise, the original “Top Gun” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”
Check out the complete list of what’s new on Netflix in January 2023 below.
Available January 1
Kaleidoscope – Netflix Series
Lady Voyeur – Netflix Series
The Way of the Househusband, Season 2 – Netflix Anime
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The ’Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam, season one
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!, season two
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor, Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
Available January 4
How I Became a Gangster – Netflix Film
The Kings of the World – Netflix Film
The Lying Life of Adults – Netflix Series
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street – Netflix Documentary
Available January 5
Copenhagen Cowboy – Netflix Series
Ginny & Georgia, Season 2 – Netflix Series
Woman of the Dead – Netflix Series
Available January 6
Love Island USA, Season 2
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld – Netflix Documentary
The Pale Blue Eye – Netflix Film
Pressure Cooker – Netflix Series
The Ultimatum: France, Season 1 Part 2 – Netflix Series
The Walking Dead, Season 11
Available January 9
VINLAND SAGA, Season 2
Available January 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger – Netflix Comedy
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker – Netflix Documentary
Available January 11
Noise – Netflix Film
Sexify, Season 2 – Netflix Series
Available January 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Season 2 – Netflix Family
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House – Netflix Series
Vikings: Valhalla, Season 2 – Netflix Series
Available January 13
Break Point – Netflix Documentary
Dog Gone – Netflix Film
Sky Rojo, Season 3 – Netflix Series
Suzan & Freek – Netflix Documentary
Trial by Fire – Netflix Series
Available January 17
The Devil to Pay
Available January 19
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – Netflix Anime
Khallat+ – Netflix Film
The Pez Outlaw
That ’90s Show – Netflix Series
Women at War – Netflix Series
Available January 20
Bake Squad, Season 2 – Netflix Series
Bling Empire: New York – Netflix Series
Fauda, Season 4 – Netflix Series
Mission Majnu – Netflix Film
The Real World, Season 28
Represent – Netflix Series
Şahmaran – Netflix Series
Shanty Town – Netflix Series
Available January 23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik – Netflix Film
Available January 24
Little Angel: Volume 2
Available January 25
Against the Ropes – Netflix Series
Begin Again
Available January 26
Daniel Spellbound, Season 2 – Netflix Family
Record of Ragnarok, Season 2, episodes 1-10 – Netflix Anime
Available January 27
Kings of Jo’Burg, Season 2 – Netflix Series
Lockwood & Co. – Netflix Series
The Snow Girl – Netflix Series
You People – Netflix Film
Available January 30
Princess Power – Netflix Family
Available January 31
Cunk On Earth – Netflix Series
Pamela, a love story – Netflix Documentary
